FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Many residents in the Ft. Stockton area has fallen victim to a scam made by a person claiming to be an officer of the law.

The call to residents comes from a local number, with the person claiming to be either from the police department or the sheriff's office.

The caller then gives the victim a fake name and badge number with a threat of arrest being made if the victim does not pay their debt over the phone with a credit card.

This scam has also hit some of the residents in Ft. Stockton by email or voice mail.

The Ft. Stockton Police Department is asking that if residents ever feel doubtful about a call or situation, to please call them.