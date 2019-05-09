SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has received reports about a telephone scam targeting local registered sex offenders in an effort to extort money.

According to a press release from the SAPD, when the registered sex offender is contacted, the caller claims to be affiliated with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office or the San Angelo Police Department’s Sex Offender Registration Office. The caller then tells the registered sex offender they are non-compliant and have warrants which will result in an arrest if they fail to pay a specific fine.

The victim is told to obtain iTunes, MoneyPak or prepaid Visa cards with a specific dollar amount. Once the cards are purchased, the caller instructs the victim to provide the unique number on the back of the card(s).

Law enforcement agencies never contact registered sex offenders to pay fines or fees utilizing these methods, the release said.

Local sex offenders who have been victimized are being asked to contact the SAPD’s Sex Offender Registration Office at 325-657-4248.