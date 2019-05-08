SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say an Instagram post helped them identify a robbery suspect. 17-year-old Andres Cardenas has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Robbery.

Police say Cardenas offered to sell jewelry to three people, using Instagram, but when the prospective buyers showed up, they were robbed at gunpoint. It happened on Wednesday, July 24 on Avant Avenue on the city’s southeast side.

According to an affidavit, Cardenas and another man pointed handguns at the three people and collected belongings from two of them. The third person didn’t have anything to give, police said.

One of the victims told detectives he tracked the suspect using photos on Instagram. Police say they used that information, found Cardenas, and arrested him.

His bonds on the three charges total more than $100,000.

