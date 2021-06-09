The suspect has been arrested and remains jailed this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — A 52-year-old woman is being treated for extensive burns and police have accused her boyfriend of pouring gasoline on her before setting her on fire.

It happened Tuesday on Maddux Drive off Hunt Lane on the far west side.

Investigators say 43-year-old Roberto Cocolam was arrested after the attack in Frio County, where he was driving the victim’s vehicle.

An arrest affidavit prepared by detectives states a young grandchild who was in the house at the time heard the grandmother screaming for help and came into the living room to see the woman on fire.

Investigators say other family members tried to help the woman put out the flames, but the home sustained damage as well because other items in the house caught fire.

Detectives said medical personnel at the hospital reported the woman has burns over more than 30% of her body, to her head, shoulders and chest. It goes on to say the woman is seriously injured, intubated and can’t give investigators full details on what led up to the attack.

Jail records indicate Cocolam is charged with both arson and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.