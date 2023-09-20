Sanderson man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children

According to documents, Olivares tried to obtain pictures from a 17-year-old in June 2018. This led to the girl's mother making a call to the Texas Departmen of Public Safety Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. With help from the Terrell County Sheriff's Office, Texas DPS made Olivares think he was speaking with a 16-year-old girl.

Olivares attempted to obtain pictures of her and even went to her residence to try and see her despite knowing that she was in high school. Then in the same month, Olivares went to a football field to meet up with the girl before he was arrested by agents. Agents found three condoms in his pocket, along with a soft drink and candy that the girl had requested.