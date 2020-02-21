SAN SABA, Texas — A San Saba Middle School student was among three people stabbed to death early Friday morning, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko.

Washko said the other victims were a 62-year-old man, and a 44-year-old woman at a home on Bluffton St. in San Saba.

An 18-year-old girl was also stabbed but Washko said she escaped and called 911 just after 4:30 a.m.

Once officers arrived, they spotted a suspect who drove off in one of the victim's cars. Police chased him north to Goldthwaite where he crashed into a building downtown.

Mills County Sheriff Clint Hammonds said Anthony Wayne Pierce, 22, was taken into custody without putting up a fight.

He was charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest. As of this writing, he had not been charged in connection with the stabbings.

Hammonds said Pierce is someone they've dealt with before but for minor crimes.

San Saba Independent School District Superintendent Wayne Kelly said the 13-year-old was a 7th grader at the middle school.

He said counselors were on campus to offer support to any students and staff who needed it.

The stabbings happened just a mile from the middle school but Kelly said no students were ever in any danger.

Kelly said this is the first time a San Saba ISD student has been killed in this type of violent incident.

San Saba police were leading the investigation with help from the San Saba Sheriff's Office and Texas Rangers.

This story is developing and will be updated.

