SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A San Antonio man is behind bars after being accused of severely injuring his infant daughter who later died.

San Antonio police arrested 30-year old Arthur Martinez in connection with the death of his daughter, Melanie.

Authorities say the father called them back on March 7th of 2018, telling them his three-month old was turning blue and not breathing.

Baby Melanie was rushed to the hospital where doctors determined she suffered a head injury and retinal hemorrhaging.

She died two weeks later.

Police say Martinez consistently changed his story, telling them she was being fussy.

Martinez is charged with serious bodily injury to a child. If convicted he could face life in prison.