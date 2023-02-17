San Antonio man sentenced for part in Midland meth ring

Jimmy Dwayne Smith will serve just over 15 years in prison for helping distribute drugs in Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — A San Antonio man is the latest person to face jail time for his part in a Midland methamphetamine distribution ring.

According to the Department of Justice, Jimmy Dwayne Smith, 42, was sentenced to 181 months or just over 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Authorities say Smith and a co-conspirator Vanessa Elfreda Flores, 40, were distributing meth in the Midland area in June 2022.

Detectives purchased the drug from the two of them several times before obtaining search warrants for Smith's motel room ad Flores' apartment.

During the search, authorities found six firearms, thousands of dollars, meth and other drug paraphernalia.

Flores was sentenced to nine years in prison back on Dec. 7 and a third person, Brook Clayton Aslin, 40, of Midland will also be serving 12 and a half years after being sentenced on Jan. 5.

Aslin distributed over one kilogram of meth from January to June 2022 after being supplied the drug by Flores.