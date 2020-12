One person is deceased, while others have been transported to local hospitals.

ROSWELL, N.M. — The Roswell Police Department responded to a fatal crash the morning of December 24.

The accident occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.at College and Union.

One of the vehicles involved in the incident was apparently in a crash right before this on 19th and Union.