Roswell Police asks for help locating fugitive

Austin Medford, 23, escaped from police custody yesterday afternoon.

ROSWELL, New Mexico — The Roswell Police are asking for any information about a man who escaped from police custody yesterday.

The fugitive, Austin Medford, was arrested on Tuesday after being taken in for kidnapping and carjacking charges he committed in Fresno, California.

The 23-year-old was wearing blue scrubs that he received while he was at Chaves County Detention Center when he left the Roswell police station.

Medford was brought into questioning Wednesday and from there, he was able to get away on foot from the police station.