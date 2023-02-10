Roswell PD asks for help locating suspect involved in drive-by shooting

19-year-old Justino Martinez is accused of firing multiple shots at a house on February 7 around 3:20 a.m.

ROSWELL, N.M. — The Roswell Police Department has asked for help locating a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting on February 7.

The incident happened at 3:20 a.m., and the suspect, 19-year-old Justino Martinez has been accused of shooting at home that had three adults and three children under the age of 9 years old inside.

Numerous bullet holes were found at the house, but no one was injured in the shooting.

The initial investigation by Roswell PD revealed that a car that had Martinez in it was driving to the house and stopped in front of it. Martinez, who was in the passenger side, got out of the vehicle and began firing multiple shots as the car parked nearby.

Investigators were able to locate the gun used by Martinez that next day during a search at a different location. After the shooting, Martinez ran back to the car, which drove away.

Martinez has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of child abuse, shooting at an occupied dwelling, conspiracy to commit shooting at an occupied dwelling and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

With Martinez that night was the driver of the car who later identified as a 16-year-old male. He was detained and questioned by the police on February 9.

The 16-year-old has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of child abuse, shooting at an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit shooting at an occupied dwelling. He is currently in custody at the juvenile detention center.

This is not the only drive-by shooting these males are accused of being a part of including one that happened on the night of Feb. 8 before 8 p.m. near the 700 block of Orchard Ave.