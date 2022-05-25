Roswell PD arrest teenager involved in April 16 Cahoon Park shooting incident

16-year-old Isaiah Gabriel Olivas was charged in connection to the sale of the gun involved in the murder of two teenagers.

ROSWELL, N.M. — The Roswell Police Department has arrested a local teenager for his involvement in the April 16 shooting incident at Cahoon Park.

16-year-old Isaiah Olivas was arrested at his residence in the 700 block of East Fifth St at 1:30 p.m. on May 24.

Olivas has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, and Unlawful Sale of a Firearm. Olivas sold a gun to 16-year-old Jorge Armendariz before Armendariz and 15-year-old Cameron Luna were murdered by two other teenagers shortly after.

Olivas has also been charged with Tampering with Evidence and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The tampering charge is in relation to Olivas hearing about the murder of the two teenagers in the park and immediately deleting all of his social media account messages that discussed the sale of the gun.