'Rolling disturbance' leads to a car crash in West Odessa

One person was taken to the hospital and two others were arrested.

ODESSA, Texas — It was a wild afternoon in West Odessa.

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, around 2 p.m. they were called to a 'rolling disturbance' on West University Blvd.

That is when a dispute is happening in a car and other drivers around notice and call law enforcement.

Deputies tried to get the car involved, carrying four people, to pull over.

Eventually, the car crashed near University and Skylark.

Ector County Sheriff, Mike Griffis, tells us one person was sent to the hospital, another was driven home by officers and the other two were arrested.

The two arrested already had a warrant out for their arrest. They face a long list of charges including:

Possession of crack

Possession of marijuana

Possession of THC

Assault (family violence)

Possession of dangerous drugs

Failure to ID fugitive