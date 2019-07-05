LOCKHART, Texas — The verdict was delivered today in the courtroom after a week of testimony to decide Robert Fabian's fate.

Multiple witnesses have taken the stand, including his friend and cellmate Chris Estrada.

Fabian is accused of tampering with evidence.

The couples relationship shows they were on and off again while Verk was attending college in Alpine.

Verk was first reported missing October 2016. Her body wasn't found until months later just outside of town.

Forensic scientists testimony provided proof that the victim as in fact Verk with DNA from her hair and bones located at the gravesite.

Estrada previously denied in front of the jury his involvement with disposing of Verk's body, but scientists verified that her hair was in the trunk of his car.

Another theory surrounding Verk's death was thought to be accidental.

Dr Steven Lendest of the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office testified that based off the length of time it takes to asphyxiate a person that this crime was "unlikely" an accident.

After less than a day of deliberation, jurors have found Robert Fabian guilty of murder.

Sentencing is set to be held at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning.