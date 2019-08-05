LOCKHART, Texas — Robert Fabian has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Sul Ross student Zuzu Verk.

Fabian will also face an additional 20 years for tampering with physical evidence for concealing a human corpse.

Fabian was on trial from April 30 through May 7. He was found guilty of murder on May 7.

