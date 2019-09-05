BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — After a jury sentenced him yesterday to life in prison for the murder of Zuzu Verk, Robert Fabian was returned to the Brewster County jail.

The jury found him guilty of murder and evidence tampering in the death of his 21 year old girlfriend on Tuesday and took less than 24 hours to return with is sentencing of life in prison

Fabian will remain in the Brewster County jail until agents of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice coordinates his pickup and transfer from the county facility into the the Texas prison system.

Once he is transferred Fabian will begin serving his life sentence, plus 20 years for the additional charge of tampering with evidence.