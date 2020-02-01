MIDLAND, Texas — Robert Duncan’s family is living a nightmare.

“I’m spinning and spinning, everything is just a blur," Silver Nock, Robert's mother said. "I just want to wake up and my son just walk through the door."

His family met with NewsWest 9 Wednesday at Beal Park, which was one of Robert's favorite places in Midland.

It is where he loved to skateboard with his friends and his uncle, who taught him the hobby at 7-years-old.

The family, fighting through the tears, told story after story about the kind of son, brother, uncle and friend Robert was.

"He's got the biggest heart, he cares about everybody," Nock said.

Midland County Sheriff's Office searched the fields in South Midland County for nearly 24-hours. On Tuesday afternoon, deputies found Robert's body in a mobile home community, where he had been shot.

“I wanted my baby with a broken arm or bruised, I just wanted him," Nock said. "I did not want them to find his body."

At the first sign of danger, Robert's mother held on to hope. She even rounded up a search party of her own, vowing to do whatever it took to bring her son home.

"I wanted him to know that I was there trying to find him," Nock said. "I was really holding on to the hope that a group of people had him..”

His mom described Robert as a good kid, who just got caught up in a bad situation.

“I don’t know what to do because half my life I've been loving him," Nock said.

"My baby grew up with me, always been with my side, he’s always been there for me."

Nock now clinging to sweet memories shared by those who knew and loved her son.

"I’ve been getting messages from teachers all throughout his childhood that say they cherished of my boy, I mean he’s amazing," Nock said.

Robert was Nock's oldest and only son, he leaves behind four sisters.

"He always said he’s got to protect his girls," Nock said. "He loves his family more than anything."

Robert had recently moved out of his mom’s house to become more independent.

He planned on joining the military after graduating from Lee High School, where he played clarinet in the marching band.

Off-camera, the family told NewsWest 9 that Robert had already planned his father’s day gift for his step-dad, who does not have any kids of his own.

He was going to change his last name from Duncan to Nock, and get officially adopted by him.

Robert’s family is waiting on the autopsy to be completed before they set a date for a funeral. The family is asking for donations to help cover the service.

The friends and family of Robert Duncan have also created a meal train.

