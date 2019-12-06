Editor's note: The above video is from May 1, 2019 - the day of the shooting.

HOUSTON -- The man who opened fire on a family's car last month, wounding a baby, was wearing a security guard's uniform at the time, police said Wednesday.

Police released new images of the shooter and his vehicle, hoping someone will recognize something about the suspect that will lead to his arrest.

Road rage shooter | May 1, 2019

HPD

The shooting happened on May 1, but the shooter remains on the run at this time.

According to the Houston Police Department it was about 1 p.m. when the shooting happened in the 9000 block of South Braeswood.

The child's father was driving when he accidentally hit the rear of the suspect's vehicle. The suspect got out of his car and walked towards the father's car.

The father said the suspect was wearing a security uniform and had his hand on a holstered weapon. The father, who is hearing impaired, tried to tell the suspect that he had a one-year-old and another child in his car, but the suspect started yelling at him and was acting aggressively.

Fearing for his safety, the father drove away, but the shooter opened fire on the family's car.

One of the bullets went through a car panel and struck the child. The 1-year-old was taken to the hospital and survived the injury.

Police described the suspect as a black male about six feet tall, 170 to 200 pounds, short black hair. He drove a blue Buick Lucerne or Buick Regal.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Call 713-222-TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM