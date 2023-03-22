Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new FBI building in Alpine

New building will cover the counties of Pecos, Jeff Davis, Brewster and Presidio

ALPINE, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today in Alpine for the opening of a new FBI Resident Agency building.

This is the second FBI Resident Agency building to be opened up in West Texas with the main office located in Midland.

Initially, the new building was planned in 2017. After the necessary funding was received from Congress, it took about a year and a half to get the construction done.

Special Agent Charge Jeff Downey spoke at the ceremony and said the need to cover a larger area necessitated the new building.

“You know this is a high risk area down here since it covers the border down here. we have four large counties that this office covers," Downey said. "As we’re working cases down here in the midland office, it just didn’t make sense to have people drive two and a half hours.”

The four counties in the building's jurisdiction will be Presidio, Pecos, Jeff Davis and Brewster.

The building can fit up to eight agents but will currently house two. However, it was built with expansion in mind in the eventual case of re-evaluation.

"At this point, we have two agents assigned here and we are constantly re-evaluate our threats and we re-align our resources and where they need to be," Downer said. "So in the future, we could ultimately expand. If we don’t expand with FBI agents, we could always with partners from our other agencies and we could work side-by-side very closely with our agents on a daily basis.”

Any agents stationed here will be working on all the topics the FBI covers on a regular basis. This includes national security, cyber criminals, crimes against children and the drug trade with a focus on fentanyl.

The new building will also grant a sense of safety and easy access to the FBI for the Alpine community. It will also a warning to any criminals who may be around the area.