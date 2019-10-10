ODESSA, Texas — Reports of shots fired came from Permian High School just before 10:30 a.m.

Students were seen running from campus into business across the street, including Subway and the chiropractor's office.

Dispatch confirmed authorities are responding to a shots fired call, but it is not clear what the threat is at this time.

DPS, Odessa Fire Rescue and Odessa police are responding.

Ector County ISD has released the following statement:

Within the last 30 minutes or so the fire alarm was pulled at Permian High School. During the evacuation, we heard rumors of some sort of emergency inside the school. We have found nothing to confirm that yet. Several law enforcement agencies are at the school. It appears to be just rumors that have spread rapidly. We will send more information as the situation clears.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.