ODESSA, Texas — It only takes a few clicks to register, and is something Odessa and Midland Police say makes a huge difference in the event of a theft.

“A lot of times what happens when we respond to burglaries, people can’t remember what was stolen," Corporal Steve LeSueur, Odessa Police, said.

REPORTIT.LEADSONLINE.COM is a free website that is helping solve that issue.

Odessa Police want everyone to sign up for it. The free service collects valuable property inventory information in case something gets stolen.

“Detectives love it because if you become the victim of a theft then you can simply call us, and let us know you're already on ReportIt," LeSueur said.

LeSueur says users have to give police access to the information.

Whether it is firearm, jewelry, electronics, ect. The website asks for pictures, serial numbers and any receipts on your most valuable items. That way if one of those items gets stolen, police are able to get that information out there, faster.

"It’s 100 times easier to solve it because were able to more fully solve the case ” LeSueur said.

In stolen property cases, LaSueur says time is of the essence and the website helps.

“If the serial number is already uploaded onto it, then we can notify dispatch, who notify every single officer and pawnshop," LaSueur said."If someone tries to sell it to a pawn shop, it'll come up stolen."

In addition to the free service, Odessa and Midland police say surveillance footage is extremely helpful when it comes to solving property crime.