Reeves County Sheriff's Office recovers stolen explosives

During a traffic stop on July 24, a deputy found explosives that were later identified as oil field explosives, which are used commonly for fracking.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — The Reeves County Sheriff's Office found stolen explosives during a traffic stop on July 24 at 11:55 a.m.

A deputy was at the scene and arrested both the driver and the passenger of the vehicle after methamphetamine was found inside. While looking into the rest of the items in the vehicle, the deputy found explosives that were later identified as oil field explosives.

The deputy immediately called for backup and the area was blocked off to the public. Pecos Police Officers also assisted with securing the area and making sure that people evacuated their homes including a church that had a food drive event.

Once the area was cleared, the RCSO armored truck came through to create a command post. EOD Teams from Midland and Odessa were also contacted to help with the removal of these explosives. These EOD teams were able to confirm that 17 blasting caps, 19 alternative blasting caps, 16 power charger igniters, 17 perforators and 17 secondary igniters were found. None of these had the detonating cord that is required to make these explode. These teams also confirmed that these are used commonly in oil fields for fracking.

One of the people arrested was immediately taken to RCSO Jail, while the other one went to a local hospital for knee pains.