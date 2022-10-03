Reeves County SO arrests man in connection to Balmorhea shooting

Jacob Dease freely admitted to shooting the victim.

BALMORHEA, Texas — A Balmorhea man is in jail and another in the hospital after a shooting Sunday.

Reeves County Sheriff's deputies responded to the corner of 1st and Fort Worth Street around 12:42 a.m.

There investigators found Rodney Sanchez Lopez, 49, who had sustained a shotgun wound to the knee.

During the investigation, deputies identified Jacob Evan Dease, 35, as the shooter. They also found the shotgun in his home.

Dease freely admitted to shooting Lopez, and was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lopez was flown to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa and later transferred to Lubbock University Medical Center.

Dease was released the same day he was arrested after posting a $4,000 bond.