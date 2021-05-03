Reeves Co. sheriff's deputy arrested, charged with official oppression

The sheriff's office says Arellano conducted a traffic stop as an excuse to threaten a citizen over personal issues.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — A Reeves County Deputy has been arrested and charged after a complaint was filed with the sheriff's office.

According to an internal investigation by the Reeves County Sheriff's Office, Gregory Arellano allegedly conducted a pre-meditated traffic stop as an excuse to threaten a citizen over personal issues.

Arellano has been charged with official oppression and he has been terminated from the sheriff's office.

A grand jury indicted Arellano and he was taken to the Reeves County Jail, where he posted a $10,000 bond.

Arellano could face up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000. He also could potentially have his peace officer license taken away and be unable to become a peace officer anywhere within Texas for life.