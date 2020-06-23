ATLANTA — Rayshard Brooks will be remembered today at the church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.

The private funeral is going to be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church and starts at 1 p.m. ET.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock is to deliver the eulogy.

“Rayshard Brooks wasn’t just running from the police. He was running from a system that makes slaves out of people. A system that doesn’t give ordinary people who’ve made mistakes a second chance, a real shot at redemption,” Warnock wrote.

Just before 11 a.m., 11Alive's Nick Sturdivant captured Brooks' body being ushered into the church.

The service will be streamed on 11Alive.com, the 11Alive YouTube channel and on WATL.

A public viewing was held Monday at the same church.

Last week, media mogul Tyler Perry offered to pay for Brooks' funeral.

Brooks was shot and killed on June 12 during a confrontation with Atlanta Police Department officers Devin Brosnan and Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy's on University Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

(Story continues below photo gallery)

PHOTOS | Rayshard Brooks public viewing A single white rose sits on the coffin cover during Rayshard Brooks‚Äô public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Atlanta. Brooks, 27, died June 12 after being shot by an officer in a Wendy's parking lot. Brooks' death sparked protests in Atlanta and around the country. A private funeral for Brooks will be held Tuesday at the church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool) A cross hangs from the cathedral ceiling while Rayshard Brooks is memorialized on a screen during his public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday, Jun 22, 2020, in Atlanta. Brooks died June 12 after being shot by an officer in a Wendy's parking lot. Brooks‚Äô death sparked protests in Atlanta and around the country. A private funeral for Brooks will be held Tuesday at the church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool) The body of Rayshard Brooks arrives for public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday, Jun 22, 2020 in Atlanta. Brooks, 27, died June 12 after being shot by an officer in a Wendy's parking lot. Brooks' death sparked protests in Atlanta and around the country. A private funeral for Brooks will be held Tuesday at the church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool) The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church comforts Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks, during his public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday, Jun 22, 2020 in Atlanta. Brooks, 27, died June 12 after being shot by an officer in a Wendy's parking lot. Brooks' death sparked protests in Atlanta and around the country. A private funeral for Brooks will be held Tuesday at the church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool) Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks, wears a white dress bearing a photograph of herself and her husband during his public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday, Jun 22, 2020 in Atlanta. Brooks, 27, died June 12 after being shot by an officer in a Wendy's parking lot. Brooks' death sparked protests in Atlanta and around the country. A private funeral for Brooks will be held Tuesday at the church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool) A mourner wears a Justice for Rayshard Brooks shirt while attending a public viewing for Brooks at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Atlanta. Brooks, 27, died June 12 after being shot by an officer in a Wendy's parking lot. A private funeral for Brooks will be held Tuesday at the church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool) A mourner takes a knee at the coffin during a public viewing for Rayshard Brooks at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday, June 22, 2020, in Atlanta. Brooks, 27, who was Black, died June 12 after being shot by a white officer in a Wendy's parking lot. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

The interaction between Brooks and the officers began as a DUI call when the officers responded to a report of a man sleeping in a car in the drive-thru line. A scuffle ensued and Brooks took the officer's Taser. As he ran away, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Brooks turned to fire the Taser -- which is when Rolfe shot Brooks two times.

Since the night Brooks was shot, demonstrators have gathered at the restaurant as well as the Zone 3 Atlanta Police Department precinct in protest.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard charged both officers in the incident, including a felony murder charge for the officer who pulled the trigger.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Ex-APD officer's attorney responds to DA after charges brought in Rayshard Brooks shooting

Arrest warrant issued for University Ave. Wendy's arson suspect

Rep. Doug Collins, Atlanta Police Union call for special prosecutor in Rayshard Brooks case

'We will not tolerate lawlessness' | Interim APD chief addresses tensions but reaches out to protesters, officers

Natalie White: Rayshard Brooks mentioned the name to police. It just came up again in a warrant