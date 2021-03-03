Pursuit ends with rollover in Ector County

One person was taken to Medical Center Hospital, though their condition is unknown at this time.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One person is in the hospital following a pursuit in Ector County.

ECSO officials say officers were trying to make a stop near the area of 93rd and Evans, but the vehicle refused to stop and resulted in a pursuit.

The chase ended at 38th and Dixie after the vehicle rolled over.

One person from the vehicle was taken to Medical Center Hospital, though their condition is unknown at this time.

Sheriff Griffis says one person is in custody though no charges have been released yet.