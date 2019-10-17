PUEBLO, Colo. —

The Pueblo Police Department confirmed Friday that they have located a vehicle related to a homicide investigation after surveillance showed a person dumping a suitcase inside a dumpster Thursday morning.

The Pueblo PD was first called to the dumpster just after 9:20 a.m., according to a news release. That dumpster is outside of a car wash in the 3900 block of Ivywood Lane.

Officers were “unable to look completely into the suitcase,” according to the release, and called detectives, who ultimately found a human body inside.

The identity of the victim is not known, the release said. According to Pueblo Police, the victim is a woman who was wearing an Air Force t-shirt, M&M candy shorts, and has several tattoos. She has a distinctive tattoo on her right thigh of a female clown.

Courtesy Pueblo PD

Thursday night, the Pueblo Police Department released a video showing an apparent suspect in the incident. That person was driving a small, dark blue, four-door sedan and was in the area at around 6:42 a.m.

(Editor's note: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers.)

If you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect, please call Capt. Bravo 719-320-6049, Sgt. Purvis 719-320-6047, Det. Torres 719-320-6037, or Det. Gravattt 719-320-6022.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

