Psychologist speaks on crime concerns among young people

While crime rates have remained static, the intensity of violence has increased.

MIDLAND, Texas — A shooting at the Big Spring YMCA involving multiple juveniles has brought to the forefront just how much violent crime is being committed by young people.

Suspects involved in the shooting are as old as 19 years old and as young as 13 years old.

While the amount of violent crimes being committed by teenagers have remained steady, CEO of Centers for Children and Families Kristi Edwards said that the intensity of violence is trending upwards.

“It doesn't appear as though the rates overall are going up, it just appears that the violence is going up," Edwards said. "They are more violent crimes being committed by kids at younger and younger ages. So there are like 200,000 cases a year of violent crimes committed by children ages 13 through 19.”

There are many outside factors that could result in a teenager turning toward committing a violent crime. Lack of authority figures and poor academic standings stand out, while a lack of proper authority has the possibility of turning some young people to criminal gangs.

Feuds between teenagers, however, can also kick off a violent crime. For example, an ongoing feud between two 19-year-olds began the shooting near the YMCA.

And anything, no matter how big or small, can create heat between two sides.

“It doesn’t have to be anything major," Edwards said. "It could be that you looked at my girlfriend or talked to my boyfriend, or our brothers didn’t get along so there was a fight. Maybe our parents don’t like each other, or maybe we go to rival schools. It is something minor that, whenever there is an act committed like this, it can change your life forever.”

These violent crimes, however, can be avoided if a young person is given the proper outlets to vent any frustrations they may have.