Presidio County Sheriff's Office responds to high speed chase

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — Presidio County Sheriff's Office was recently involved in a high speed pursuit over the weekend in Marfa.

The high speed chase went through three counties starting with Marfa, then Fort Davis and finally ending eight miles south of Balmorhea.

The Sheriff's Deputies were forced to deploy the spikes to disable the vehicle.

The suspects all fled the scene as soon as the car was stopped.