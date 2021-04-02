Presidio County Sheriff's Office arrests individuals after high speed chase

These individuals were detained and sent to Border Patrol for processing.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — The Presidio County Sheriff's Office detained five undocumented individuals last night after a high speed chase on Highway 67.

The pursuit for the SUV with the individuals in it began in Presidio where the deputies initially tried to stop them.

However, the SUV failed to stop and this led to the chase on Highway 67.

The vehicle finally stopped South of Shafter and these individuals were sent to Border Patrol for processing.

These individual fled with the intentions of avoiding detention.

This was actually the second time that day in Presidio County that an incident like this occurred. The first happened near Presidio Elementary School.