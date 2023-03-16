Police give tips for protecting your home from burglaries

Midland Police say there have been 31 burglaries and six robberies in the past month.

MIDLAND, Texas — With burglaries on the rise, there are some things you can do to better protect your home and neighborhoods

"I would say keep your windows locked and your doors. Also, buy a security system," said Earl Davis with the Midland Police Department.

In just the past month, Davis says that 31 burglaries and six robberies have been reported to the Midland Police Department.

Other tips given out by MPD were to change out your lightbulbs and locks, get security cameras and place signs in your front lawn.

Another suggestion is to keep your hedges and bushes trimmed. Davis says that homes with easy hiding places make them much more attractive targets. Empty properties or ones with easy and open access are also a popular choice for burglars.

There are, however, certain times in the day that burglars choose to strike. While many would expect them to go at night, Davis says many thieves like to make their move during the day when people may be at work or school.

“During the weekdays," Davis said. "I would say between 10 and 11 a.m. Also the lunch hour between 1 and 3 p.m."

When it comes to safety, it sometimes takes a neighborhood to keep troublemakers away.

“You can ask most of your neighbors to install a surveillance camera or start up a neighborhood watch program,” Davis said.

But let's say you've taken all the safety precautions you can to protect your home and still, you're the victim of a robbery.