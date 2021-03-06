Police searching for suspect in hit and run that sent teen to the hospital

Anyone with information on the driver of the white truck is asked to call Midland Police or Crime Stoppers.

MIDLAND, Texas — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle they say hit a teen pedestrian and ran.

The crash took place just after 8:30 p.m. at the 5000 block of Andrews Highway.

Police say the teen was attempting to cross the intersection of Andrews Highway and Idlewilde Drive on foot.

A vehicle, which police say appears to be an older model white Ford F-150, struck the teen while heading eastbound on Andrews Highway. The vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed.

The teen was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injury.

Police have video footage of the truck after it left the scene. They say the truck appears to have a white headache rack and a toolbox in the truck bed.