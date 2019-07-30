West Mifflin Borough police in Pennsylvania say a woman accused of peeing on a bin of potatoes after entering a Walmart store has turned herself in.

Police released surveillance photos of the woman on its website.

The photos show the woman has long, dark hair. She was shown carrying a bag, a cell phone and what appear to be earbuds.

CBS Pittsburgh reported the woman's name is Grace Brown. They said police said she entered the store, urinated on the potatoes, then left.

Brown is being charged with criminal mischief, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and public drunkness. She is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Walmart released the following statement:

“The safety of our customers is a top priority for us. This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers.

