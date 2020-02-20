TEXAS, USA — One person is in custody after leading authorities on a high speed chase across Midland and Odessa.

The video above, sent by Brooke Voorhies, shows a black Tahoe pursued by multiple authorities.

Midland Police initially responded to a call about the vehicle at America's Best Inn.

Once police found the vehicle, the suspect fled. MPD then began to pursue.

The chase went from Midland through the county, all the way to Odessa city limits before turning back to Midland.

The chase ended in the area of I-20 and Fairgrounds Road.

Victor Nava, 35, was arrested and charged with evading in a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

MCSO and DPS also assisted in the pursuit.

