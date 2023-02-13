Large police presence reported near gas station on HWY 80

NewsWest 9 has someone on the way to the area. We will update as more information becomes available.

ODESSA, Texas — Multiple police agencies have been spotted responding to a scene near a Quick Track off of Highway 80 between Midland and Odessa Monday morning.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, authorities are looking for a man they say went into the gas station and shot another person.

At this time police have not released any information on who the person is or the status of the shooting victim. However, they emphasized this is not an active shooter situation.

Midland Police, DPS and MCSO have confirmed they are responding to something in the area.

NewsWest 9 has someone on the way to the scene.