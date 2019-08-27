ODESSA, Texas — Police arrested Ricardo "Ricky" Reyna Sunday and charged him with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Reyna was wanted for a shooting that injured two people June 30, in the 200 block of Antigua Drive.

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, one victim was shot in the lower back of his head and the other had two gunshot wounds, one to his stomach, hip and arm.

Both victims were between the ages of 18 and 22 years old.

Both were transported to Medical Center Hospital for treatment, but the victim shot in the head was later flown to Lubbock.

