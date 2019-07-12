MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are looking for a man they say committed a string of burglaries in the early hours of December 3.

The crook is accused of stealing a Lexus, Christmas decorations and checking the doors of several vehicles.

All of the crimes took place in and nearby the Racquet Club neighborhood of Midland.

One family caught the suspect on camera after he stole Christmas decorations form their home on the 2600 block of L Street.

The family owns a Ring security system that uses a motion detector to auto-record anyone who comes to their front door.

The crook is seen in the video rummaging through their decorations, and finally stealing a floor mat, pillows, and a snowman decoration.

A neighbor also shared video with the victims that captured the crook walking back to his car parked at the driveway with the stolen items in hand.

The crook was wearing a hoodie while committing the crimes.

If you have any information call Midland Police at (432) 685-7108.

RELATED: Midland Police Department honors Officer Heidelberg on his birthday

RELATED: Midland Police increasing patrol to stop porch pirates