Police find 69 pounds of marijuana in Big Spring home

Patrick Aaron Ramirez, 30, was arrested by BSPD narcotic officers in the 1600 block of Stadium Avenue.

BIG SPRING, Texas — A man was arrested by Big Spring police Wednesday after drugs and guns were found in his home.

Around 4:15 p.m., narcotic officers arrived to the home of 30-year-old Patrick Aaron Ramirez. When Ramirez saw the officers, he threw out a marijuana cigarette. The officers also reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana in the area.

While executing a search warrant, investigators found about 69 pounds of marijuana, 7.07 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and one gram of THC. They also discovered two guns, one of which was reported stolen out of Howard County, and $107,000 in cash.

Ramirez is charged with felony arrest warrants that stemmed from other drug investigations. Additionally, there are other felony charges currently pending.