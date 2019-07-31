AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for two suspects after a shooting in Downtown Austin on Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 9:25 p.m. near Austin Police Department Headquarters in the 700 block of East Seventh Street.

Officers responded to a shooting in that area and found two victims, a man and a woman in their 30s, with gunshot wounds. The suspects had already fled on foot, police said in a press conference Wednesday.

APD Sgt. Joshua Blake said there are two suspects in this incident. The first suspect, the shooter, is described as a black man in his early -o-mid 20s, 160 pounds, with short, cropped hair. He was last seen wearing an all-white T-shirt, faded blue jeans with "designer rips" from his upper thigh to his knee, black tennis shoes and a black pair of goggles or sunglasses around his neck.

The second suspect is described as a black man in his early-to-mid 20s, six feet tall and 160 pounds, with a similar build to the first suspect. He has short hair and short facial hair and was last seen wearing a black or dark hoodie, a black undershirt and acid-wash jean shorts.

Police said the suspects are believed to have come into contact with the victims randomly when the victims went to the Gulf gas station at 717 East Seventh Street to get cash from an ATM. A verbal altercation near the station turned physical and that's when the gun was introduced, according to police.

The victims were taken Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. They are now stable and are cooperating with the investigation.

No weapon has been found, police said Tuesday.

The incident comes after a string of violent crimes in Downtown Austin, including shootings on Seventh Street the past two weekends. Police Chief Brian Manley has vowed to increase police presence in the area, beginning this weekend.

Sgt. Blake said that there is nothing to indicate Tuesday's shooting is connected to the others.

Aggravated Assault Unit detectives are conducting follow-up interviews and collecting and viewing an array of surveillance footage that captured the incident. Police put together the suspects' descriptions from what was shown in the surveillance video and witness accounts.

Anyone with any information or video is asked to contact police at (512) 472-8477.

