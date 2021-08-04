Authorities in Bryan, Texas say they are searching for a suspect.

BRYAN, Texas — A manhunt is underway for the suspect involved in a shooting that resulted in multiple people injured in Bryan, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Police were called out to 350 Stone City Drive around 2:30 p.m. in response to a shooting. A perimeter was set up by Bryan and College Station police around Brazos County Industrial Park. Police say they have secured the area.

At this time, the number of people injured is not known. Bryan police say at least six ambulances arrived to the scene.

There is no suspect information.

Bryan police expect to update the public shortly.

Stay with KAGS as this story develops.

“Right now we feel that the scene is safe” lieutenant James said. No motive has been confirmed yet. @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/RUflx6n24w — Jacob (@JacobReyesDFW) April 8, 2021

We now have a confirmed shooting with multiple injury at 350 stone city drive according to Bryan Police. Suspect is still at large @KAGSnews — Jacob (@JacobReyesDFW) April 8, 2021