Pilot who crashed plane carrying undocumented migrants granted conditional release

U.S. Attorney Ashley Hoff's Motion to Detain without Bond was denied and bond has been set at $100,000.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — On April 12, Judge David B. Fannin granted Tobias Peters a conditional release.

Peters was the pilot of a plane crash in Presidio County back in December of 2021 who attempted to smuggle in undocumented migrants.

The plane crash occurred due to a combination of excess passenger weight and low fuel. Peters fled the scene and was later arrested on March 25, 2022 by the Presidio County Sheriff's Office. Peters was charged with three counts of smuggling, one count of evading arrest, and one count of deadly conduct.

On April 6, U.S. Attorney Ashley Hoff filed a Motion to Detain without Bond, which stated the Peters was a serious risk and would pose a danger to the community if he was released on bail.

Judge David B. Fannin denied U.S. Attorney Ashley Hoff's motion and set the bond for Peters at $100,000.

In the conditional release set by Judge Fannin, it stated general conditions such as not violating any federal, state, or local laws during the release, and to cooperate with the collection of a DNA sample if needed.

There were also more specific terms set for his release. Some of those included restricting travel to only Texas and New Mexico, and no consumption of alcohol or use of narcotic drugs.

Peters will also have to stay at his residence in Seminole and must abide by a curfew every day. Peters will officially be ordered his conditional release after processing.