ODESSA, Texas — On August 28, federal law enforcement spanned across the Houston area, busting 41 pharmacists, doctors and drug dealers in connection with a massive alleged network of pill mill clinics and pharmacies.

NBC

"It looks like a more sophisticated trafficking operations than anything we've seen in the country today," said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowsi.

Dozens were charged, and one of them was a pharmacist who was working at Odessa Medical Center.

MCH director of public relations Trevor Tankersley says 32 year old pharmacist Jeremy Branch worked at the hospital for less than a year. Branch was arrested August 28 by the Ector County hospital district police on a federal marshals' warrant.

The state alleged he filled more than 1,600 prescriptions, totaling 127,444 pills which were mostly controlled substances.

Although he's accused of over prescribing thousands of pills, the hospital says to their knowledge, no prescriptions were given to people in our area.

The U.S. Attorney's office said in total, the actions of the 41 people charged resulted in the distribution of approximately 23 million oxycodone, hydrocodone and carisoprodol pills.

"If you behave like a drug dealer, we're going to find you and treat you like a drug dealer," said Benczkowsi.

RELATED: Dozens charged in Houston Opioid Takedown, including doctors, pharmacists, suspected drug dealers

RELATED: Opioid settlement would divide money based on local impact