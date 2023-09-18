Petition to remove Alexee Trevizo from NMSU reaches 25,000 signatures

19-year-old Alexee Trevizo was charged with first-degree murder in May after a newborn baby was found in a hospital trashcan back in January.

ARTESIA, N.M. — You might remember the New Mexico teen from Artesia who went viral in January for the death of her newborn baby.

19-year-old Alexee Trevizo was investigated for the death of her newborn at Artesia General Hospital emergency room on Jan. 27. Hospital staff found a baby dead in a hospital trashcan in the restroom.

An autopsy result came back where the cause of death was homicide.

In May, Trevizo was charged with first-degree murder.

In August, a petition was made to prevent Trevizo from going to her university, New Mexico State University.

Monday, that petition reached 25,000 signatures, and has since upped the desired goal to 35,000 signatures.

According to the website, the petition gained 15,000 signatures in just a week following its Aug. 24 creation.