Crime

Police release video of persons of interest in deadly shooting at Spectrum Apartments

Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating these people.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is still seeking information on a deadly shooting that took place on June 26.

Jayshun Anders, 19, was killed at the Spectrum Apartments.

Since then, police have been looking for a person interest seen running from the scene. He is described as a young Hispanic man who was wearing a red hoodie and carrying a black backpack.

Now Midland Crime Stoppers has released a video showing four persons of interest in the case.

Anyone who recognizes these people is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-8477 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com. 

You can view the video by clicking or tapping here.

