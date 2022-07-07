Police release video of persons of interest in deadly shooting at Spectrum Apartments

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is still seeking information on a deadly shooting that took place on June 26.
Jayshun Anders, 19, was killed at the Spectrum Apartments.
Since then, police have been looking for a person interest seen running from the scene. He is described as a young Hispanic man who was wearing a red hoodie and carrying a black backpack.
Now Midland Crime Stoppers has released a video showing four persons of interest in the case.
Anyone who recognizes these people is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-8477 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.