Police release video of persons of interest in deadly shooting at Spectrum Apartments

Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating these people.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is still seeking information on a deadly shooting that took place on June 26.

Jayshun Anders, 19, was killed at the Spectrum Apartments.

Since then, police have been looking for a person interest seen running from the scene. He is described as a young Hispanic man who was wearing a red hoodie and carrying a black backpack.

Now Midland Crime Stoppers has released a video showing four persons of interest in the case.