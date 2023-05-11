Permian High student arrested for weapon on campus

ODESSA, Texas — Thursday afternoon, Ector County ISD police arrested a ninth grade student at Permian High School for two separate charges: places weapons prohibited, which is a 3rd degree felony, and theft of a firearm, which is a state jail felony.

A Permian High School staff member saw a student acting suspiciously outside the building and reported it to the campus police.

Officers went to that area and found a weapon hidden in bushes, but the student had left. Police located the boy, confirmed he did at one time have possession of the weapon and arrested him.