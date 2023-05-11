x
Crime

Permian High student arrested for weapon on campus

A ninth grade student was arrested after campus police found a weapon hidden in the bushes.

ODESSA, Texas — Thursday afternoon, Ector County ISD police arrested a ninth grade student at Permian High School for two separate charges: places weapons prohibited, which is a 3rd degree felony, and theft of a firearm, which is a state jail felony. 

A Permian High School staff member saw a student acting suspiciously outside the building and reported it to the campus police. 

Officers went to that area and found a weapon hidden in bushes, but the student had left. Police located the boy, confirmed he did at one time have possession of the weapon and arrested him.

