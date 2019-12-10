PECOS, Texas — The Pecos Police Department identified Nicholas J. Duane, 26, in connection to recent threats sent via social media.
According to police, Duane is wanted for terrorist threats made against the citizens of Pecos Oct. 11.
Police are accepting anonymous tips through the Crime Stoppers line at (432) 445-9898.
To reach the Pecos Police Department, dial (432)-445-4911 and for emergencies dial 911.
Chief Lisa Tarango and her team used Facebook to reassure the public each threat has been investigated to the fullest extent.