PECOS, Texas — The Pecos Police Department identified Nicholas J. Duane, 26, in connection to recent threats sent via social media.

According to police, Duane is wanted for terrorist threats made against the citizens of Pecos Oct. 11.

Police are accepting anonymous tips through the Crime Stoppers line at (432) 445-9898.

To reach the Pecos Police Department, dial (432)-445-4911 and for emergencies dial 911.

Pecos Police Department WANTED!!!!!! The Pecos Police Department is attempting to loc... ate DUANE, NICHOLAS JOSEPH 01-20-1993, Duane is WANTED for terrorist threats made against the citizens of Pecos. We are asking for assistance in locating Duane, as always you will remain anonymous if you use the Crime Stoppers line (432) 445-9898.

RELATED: 'I didn’t say that': Sheriff Waybourn tells his side amid calls for his resignation

Chief Lisa Tarango and her team used Facebook to reassure the public each threat has been investigated to the fullest extent.

RELATED: VERIFY: MISD police investigates Snapchat threat