PECOS COUNTY, Texas — Police in Pecos are investigating after a threat surface on social media late October 11.

Several concerned viewers reached out to NewsWest 9 after a Facebook post appeared appearing to make threats to the city of Pecos.

The Pecos Police Department and the Reeves County Sheriff's Department are looking into the threat and says they take all information seriously.

If you have any information relation to the threat you are asked to call 432-445-4911 or 911.