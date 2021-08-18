Pecos Police Department investigates hit and run that killed teen

PPD has confirmed the girl died on Monday.

PECOS, Texas — On Aug. 12, officers with the Pecos Police Department responded to a call at the 900 Block of North Hickory Street in reference to a hit and run.

When they arrived to the scene, officers found a girl in the street with serious injuries. She was airlifted to a hospital in El Paso for treatment.

PPD has confirmed the girl died on Monday.

Officers have identified one juvenile as the driver of the car as well as two other juveniles, who they said were witnesses.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.