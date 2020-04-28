PECOS, Texas — Update: Pecos police responded to a call at 101 E. 13th St.at 6:11 a.m.

The call was made in reference to a man threatening another member living in the house with a gun.

The suspect, now known as, Joseph Orona, was barricaded in the house.

After SWAT tried negotiating with Orona several times he would not put the gun down.

The police were finally able to take control of the situation with the arrest of an unknown female in the residence and Orona without incident.

Reeves County police department and Texas DPS assisted with the arrest of both suspects.

Orona will be charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

More charges may come.

The investigation is ongoing.

More details will be provided as they become available.