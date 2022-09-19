Pecos police arrest man for shooting at cars, fleeing the scene

Alberto Pastrana is facing several criminal charges for the incident.

PECOS, Texas — Pecos police arrested a man Sunday after he was caught firing a gun at cars and fled the scene.

According to the Pecos Police Department, at 11:56 a.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of W Washington St. in reference to shots fired at an occupied car and a two-vehicle crash involving the shooter’s car.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, identified as Alberto Pastrana, had already fled.

At 12:14 p.m. Pastrana’s car was located on the north side of Pecos, traveling on F Street.

Officers chased Pastrana’s car toward the 1600 Block of W Washington. At that time, Pastrana fired the gun several more times at a different car with a person in it and toward an occupied apartment complex.

He then stopped the car and fired in the direction of the apartment and at officers who were on scene.

The officers continued to chase Pastrana until he drove his car off the road and got out of it. Officers chased him on foot and arrested him. He is now facing several different criminal charges.